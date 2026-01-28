Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHHB / ISIN: US0381692070
|
28.01.2026 03:15:00
Forget Applied Digital: This AI‑Ready Data Center Powerhouse Already Boasts the Scale It Dreams Of
Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has been one of the market's hottest AI stocks. The data center operator's stock surged nearly 540% over the past 12 months, impressing bulls with rapid growth, new leases, and the planned spin-off of its cloud business.On the surface, Applied Digital seems like a great AI play. It builds and buys big data centers, powers them up, and leases them to companies that install their own servers. It even launched its own cloud-based AI infrastructure platform in 2023, but it plans to spin it off this year because it's unprofitable and awkwardly positioned as a competitor to its own customers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
