16.12.2023 13:07:00
Forget Aurora Cannabis: 1 Cannabis Stock With Far Better Prospects
Point ... counterpoint.One week ago, I made the case for why Canadian cannabis stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) could be "a screaming buy" right now. And I have to say, the case seems strong.Aurora Cannabis is just coming off a quarter in which it reported 30% year-over-year sales growth, a quarter in which it reported its highest level of gross profitability since mid-2020, and two straight quarters of historic levels of ... well, not profits exactly, but historically low losses on its business. Furthermore, with a plan to cut costs by a further $40 million per year, Aurora Cannabis might be able to push the company over the threshold to honest-to-goodness positive GAAP profits in 2025 or even 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
