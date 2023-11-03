|
03.11.2023 10:30:00
Forget AWS, the E-Commerce Business Might Now Be the Reason to Buy Amazon Stock
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS (Amazon Web Services) segment was a top reason to be invested in the stock throughout the 2010s -- the decade cloud computing went mainstream and billions of dollars of annual spending funneled to the next-gen software infrastructure. The pioneer of "renting" out excess data center computing capacity put up incredible growth and has been the main generator of Amazon's operating profit. But let's not forget about the e-commerce segment, which is now turning an important corner in its own right. As Amazon's original e-commerce business finally starts turning a meaningful profit, it could add to the reasons why this tech giant's stock is a buy right now. Much of the story surrounding Amazon this past summer centered on AWS's slowing revenue growth and declining operating margins. Competition (perhaps from the likes of Oracle Cloud), as well as some customers pulling back on spending to optimize their own cash flow, was to blame for this "bad year."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
