Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
01.03.2026 14:47:00
Forget BigBear.ai: This Cloud Platform Is Quietly Becoming Mission‑Critical for Fortune 500 AI Workloads
Everybody knows that artificial intelligence (AI) requires a lot of data to operate. That's why the recent boom in AI spending has benefited businesses that make data processing chips, data storage devices, and data center equipment.But all the AI data in the world is useless if you can't access it. That's why you may want to forget BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and check out IBM (NYSE: IBM), especially now that IBM is purchasing Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), a cloud platform that's quietly becoming mission-critical for Fortune 500 AI workloads.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
