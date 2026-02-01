Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
01.02.2026 04:30:00
Forget BigBear.ai: This Mission‑Critical AI Platform With Exploding Commercial Revenue Is the Better Long‑Term Bet
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has lately been popular among investors looking to buy artificial intelligence (AI) software stocks at reasonable valuations. That's not too surprising, as the company seems to be following Palantir Technologies' (NASDAQ: PLTR) playbook in the generative AI software market.Palantir initially made its name by supplying analytics solutions to U.S. intelligence agencies and the Defense Department, and its software platforms are still being used by the U.S. Army and the Air Force, as well as Homeland Security, among others. But nearly three years ago, it launched its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) for both commercial and government customers, and since then, its growth has surged, and the stock price has exploded.As a result, it's now trading at exorbitant valuations. Given that BigBear.ai is also targeting both government and commercial customers with a generative AI software platform, it is easy to understand why it, too, has caught investors' attention. The stock has appreciated by 142% over the past three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 664,00
|1,18%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.