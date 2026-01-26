Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.01.2026 12:11:00
Forget BigBear.ai: This SaaS Rocketship Has a Far Stronger Growth Story
Shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN) have both been hit hard recently by shifting investor sentiment around artificial intelligence (AI), but for different reasons.In the past six months, while the broad-market S&P 500 index has gained 9.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has risen by 10.6%, ServiceTitan has slumped by 23.6% and BigBear.ai is down 21.4%.BigBear.ai's software provides AI decision-intelligence tools, so under other circumstances, it could have been riding the AI wave upward. However, it's facing stiff competition in its narrow niche, and its revenues are sliding. ServiceTitan offers a business management platform for companies in the skilled trades, and its sales are growing, but it appears that investors are pessimistic about its outlook due to the expected impact of AI on software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies as a group.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
