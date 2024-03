Forget Boeing, Buy This Magnificent Defense and Aerospace Stock Instead

Lately, it feels like there's a new story about problems with a Boeing aircraft every week. Boeing is one of only a few companies that build commercial jets, so it's hard to see the company vanishing. It could be too big to fail. However, that doesn't mean you should buy the stock. There's no telling how deep Boeing 's problems run.Instead, consider a proven winner like Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT). It's a more diversified defense and aerospace company than Boeing, poised to deliver solid long-term investment returns.Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel