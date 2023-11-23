|
23.11.2023 12:02:00
Forget Boeing: This Is a Better Aerospace Stock
If you are considering buying Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock, then you are probably comfortable with the idea that the air travel industry recovery will continue, airplane orders will continue to grow, and airplane manufacturers will be able to execute their multiyear backlogs. Assuming these things might make you favor buying Boeing stock, I think advanced composite materials company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) is a better investment given these conditions. Here's why.Despite ongoing difficulties in 2023 (Boeing will miss its initial target for 737 deliveries, and the defense business continues to make losses and suffer charges on fixed-price development programs), management still believes it will hit its target of $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the 2025 to 2026 time frame. As noted, Boeing's current market cap is only about $126 billion, so hitting the $10 billion target would make the stock look cheap.Image source: Getty Images. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
