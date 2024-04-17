Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
Forget Buying a Lottery Ticket: Stake Your Claim in This $1.3 Trillion Jackpot Instead, According to Experts

There's little doubt that lottery fever is sweeping the country. The most recent winner of the multi-state Powerball will take home a jackpot worth an estimated $1.3 billion, yet the vast majority of those who play never win. That's unfortunate, because players laid out more than $100 billion last year on state-run lotteries, yet the odds of winning are stacked against you -- roughly 1 in 292 million for Powerball. In fact, you have a better chance of finding a pearl in an oyster (10,000 to 1) than taking home the jackpot. But there's a better way to secure your future.Steadily investing in the stock market over a period of years can lead to financial success. The S&P 500, the most widely followed stock market index, has returned 10% annually, on average, going back five decades, though it hasn't all been in a straight line.Recent advances in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) represent one of the biggest opportunities in decades, as the technology can automate many mundane tasks, helping increase worker productivity. While forecasts vary wildly, even the most conservative estimates are mind-blowing. The market for generative AI will climb to $1.3 trillion by 2032, a compound annual growth rate of 42% over the coming decade, according to a report issued by Bloomberg Intelligence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

