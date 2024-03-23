|
23.03.2024 10:16:00
Forget Buying a Lottery Ticket. Stake Your Claim in This $1.7 Trillion Annual Jackpot Instead.
Americans spend more than $100 billion per year on lottery tickets. Most of those tickets end up worthless. Investing that money in dividend stocks is a better bet than buying a lottery ticket. Companies around the world paid out a whopping $1.7 trillion in dividends last year, according to research from Janus Henderson Global. In addition to that income, most dividend stocks increase in value over time. On average, dividend-paying stocks have delivered a 9.2% annual total return over the last 50 years, according to Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research. Investing as little as $20 per month into dividend stocks could grow into $1 million in about 65 years. Invest more money or in higher-returning dividend stocks, and you could become a millionaire even faster. You could then live off the income your dividend stocks pay each year. There are lots of great dividend stocks. Two high-quality dividend stocks are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). They have been very enriching investments over the years, which seems likely to continue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!