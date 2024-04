Forget Buying a Lottery Ticket. Stake Your Claim on This $13 Trillion Jackpot Instead, According to Experts.

Let's face it: Americans have lottery fever. Since there was no grand prize winner after Wednesday's drawing, the multistate Powerball jackpot soared to more than $1.23 billion -- and will likely be higher by the time you read this.People spent more than $100 billion in 2023 on state-run lotteries, yet the chances of winning the big one are astronomical -- roughly 292 million to 1. In fact, you have a better chance of being struck by lightning (15,300 to 1) than winning the big jackpot. There's got to be a better way.Investing in stocks gives you a much better chance of success. The S&P 500, the U.S. stock market bellwether, has returned 10% annually, on average, over the past 50 years, though the returns have varied year to year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel