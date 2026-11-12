Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US03703U1079

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12.11.2026 13:05:00

Forget Buying All 7 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks. Here's How to Rank 6 Top AI Stocks Right Now (Hint: It Has to Do With Anthropic.)

The "Magnificent Seven" has become the market's shorthand for AI investing. These giants each have played a role in the hot technology and have reaped the rewards. But owning all seven isn't the only way to play this boom, and right now it may not be the sharpest one. A new name is about to dominate the conversation: Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI models.

Anthropic isn't public yet, but it's close. The AI lab said that it aims to sell 825 million shares in the range of $70 to $78. CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter, says pricing may happen on Nov. 18, and trading will begin the following day. Investors have closely watched Anthropic in recent months as it announced its intention to launch an IPO. Considering Anthropic's soaring revenue, growth investors may flock to this tech player.

Meanwhile, we may consider Anthropic-related investment opportunities, focusing on who gets paid when Anthropic spends. With all of this in mind, here's how I'd rank six AI stocks by how directly they're tied to the AI lab.

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Anthropic 126,00 -1,56% Anthropic

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