|
14.01.2024 12:55:00
Forget C3.ai: Buy This Killer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Instead
There's a strong argument that 2023 was the year that artificial intelligence (AI) came of age, sparking a market recovery in the process. After plunging 35% in 2022, the Nasdaq Composite rebounded with a vengeance last year, gaining 43%.While AI has been around for decades, recent advances in the field of generative AI have been a game changer. This breakthrough technology can, among other things, create original text and images based on a few user prompts. But that's just the beginning. These sophisticated algorithms can search company databases and the internet for information, summarize emails and draft responses, recap meetings, create presentations from available data, and even write and review computer code. The resulting productivity advances are expected to be worth trillions of dollars, and companies are scrambling to capture their share of this windfall.Investors, too, are looking to profit from this trend, snatching up any stock they can in the field of AI. While that's certainly understandable, not all AI stocks are created equal. One high-profile example is C3.ai (NYSE: AI). The stock soared more than 156% last year, driven by the excitement surrounding AI. A review of the evidence, however, suggests there's a better way for investors to profit from the AI revolution -- one that provides much more upside potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 399,00
|-0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freitag aufwärts. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Anleger zurück. An den asiatischen Börsen waren im Freitagshandel unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.