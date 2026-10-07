Cable Corporation of India Aktie
ISIN: INE475A01016
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07.10.2026 14:15:00
Forget Cable TV and Streaming: Here's Walt Disney's (DIS) Most Lucrative Business Segment
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has historically been known as a leader in cable TV, thanks to popular networks like ABC and ESPN. In recent years, the company's streaming operations have gotten a lot of attention, thanks to the success of Disney+ and Hulu, as well as the launch of the stand-alone ESPN platform.
These are important to Walt Disney, to be sure. However, investors should understand that these parts of the business pale in comparison to the entertainment stock's most lucrative segment.
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