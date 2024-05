Forget Carvana: Billionaire Investor Dan Loeb Just Bought This Other Inflation-Proof Car Stock Instead

The stock market has gotten off to a sizzling start in 2024. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have gained roughly 11% on the backdrop of strong tailwinds in the technology and energy sectors in particular.Despite a strong stock market, there are some challenges in the macroeconomy that are tough to ignore. Namely, inflation has remained stubborn and unusually high compared to historical levels. This can make assessing investment opportunities quite difficult.One way to potentially gain an edge in the market is to look at what companies and themes institutional investors are exploring. Dan Loeb is a well-respected hedge fund manager, and the CEO of investment firm Third Point. After closely looking at his latest 13F filing, one move in particular really stuck out to me.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel