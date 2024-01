Forget Celsius Holdings: This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires

Fitness-focused energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) has created a fair number of millionaires in the last four years. The stock has gained 3,700% since taking its flagship beverage brand nationwide in March 2000.However, the number of Celsius millionaires is probably fairly small. The stock's trading volume rose relatively slowly and four years is a short millionaire-minting period. Moreover, Celsius is not among the 100 most owned stocks on the Robinhood Markets brokerage today -- and I can't find any evidence that it ever ranked on that handy indicator of investor interest. Finally, Celsius Holdings isn't exactly an industry giant yet -- there are 650 companies with market caps larger than the energy drink maven's $13.8 billion.These are early innings in Celsius ' long-term growth game, and the company may make more people wealthy over time. But so far, its millionaire-making ability can't hold a candle to the moneymaking powers of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel