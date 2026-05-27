Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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27.05.2026 13:44:00
Forget Cerebras at $256. Buy This AI ETF Instead for Just $62.
The debut of industry-leading artificial intelligence stocks on public markets is hardly a regular occurrence, so when Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS) completed its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month, many AI investors sat up and took note.But with the market's appetite high for Cerebras stock, many may feel unwilling to pay such a high price for exposure to the AI hardware and cloud company. Fortunately, there's an AI-themed ETF that offers exposure to Cerebras and a variety of other AI leaders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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