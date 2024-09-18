|
18.09.2024 15:15:00
Forget Coca-Cola: These Unstoppable Dividend Stocks Are Better Buys
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a great company, but the stock has risen more than 20% over the past 12 months. Some investors might see that quick rise and pass the stock by, looking for cheaper alternatives. That's understandable, but what stocks should you be looking at if you have chosen to forget about Coca-Cola?How about PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) or Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM)? Here's why both of these stocks might be good choices for investors now.Coca-Cola has some very loyal fans on Wall Street, including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has owned the stock for decades, and for good reason. Coca-Cola owns one of the best-known brands in the world. It is a strong marketer, has a robust distribution network, and has the size and scale to buy upstart competitors to expand its own portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
