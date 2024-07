Forget Coca-Cola: This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires

It's not just one of the world's most iconic brand names: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has also been one of the world's most rewarding stocks. Oh, it's a slow mover to be sure. It's been a consistent winner for decades, though, with those gains augmented by lots of reliable dividend growth along the way. Plenty of investors have become millionaires by patiently holding onto their stakes in this company.Coca-Cola isn't the beverage sector's most rewarding long-term investment, however. That honor actually -- and quietly -- belongs to rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP).That information can certainly catch investors off-guard. After all, Coca-Cola is the bigger player. Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that PepsiCo could continue to be the better performer of the two.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool