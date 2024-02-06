|
06.02.2024 11:20:00
Forget Costco -- This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires
The retail industry's landscape has certainly changed over the past four decades. Then every category of consumer goods supported several different store chains. Brick-and-mortar shopping was something of an entertainment experience as well. Now the advent of online shopping has helped narrow the total number of retailers to only a handful of category-dominant names.That's not necessarily been a bad thing for investors, though. Shares of these select retail survivors have logged enormous gains. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) comes to mind. The club-based retailer's stock is up more than 7,000% from its 1985 public offering price, as consumers have fallen in love with the idea of saving money by buying in bulk. The company's future still looks pretty bright, too.But that gain doesn't hold a candle to the gains of another retailer that went public around that same time. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock is up an incredible 1,700,000% since its 1981 IPO. A $1,000 investment in the company then would be worth more than $17 million today. And that's not counting dividends. While that investment success will be a tough act to follow, Home Depot is still a powerhouse player within its sliver of the retailing world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|662,40
|0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison bleibt im Fokus: ATX fester -- DAX im Plus -- Dow stabil - Techwerte in Grün -- Staatliche Maßnahmen treiben China-Börsen an - Verluste in Japan
Der ATX zeigt sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz. An den US-Börsen halten sich die Anleger zurück. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.