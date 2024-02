Forget Costco: This Growth Stock Is Poised for a Potential Bull Run

Retail is one of the best markets for long-term investment, known for its consistent growth. The industry ranges from grocery to e-commerce, consumer tech, and much more, allowing stockholders to benefit from the tailwinds of dozens of sugments. In fact, the global retail market hit a valuation of $27 trillion in 2022 and is projected to rise to $30 trillion this year. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has enjoyed immense success in the industry, with its shares up 248% since 2019. The company's wholesale business model has won over consumers in more than a dozen countries and has an exciting outlook as it continues to expand.However, it's hard to consider Costco's stock when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also exists. The company is the world's second-biggest retailer (only after Walmart) and is the No. 1 name in e-commerce. Additionally, Amazon's diverse business model has seen it gain a powerful position in tech, with a leading 31% market share in the $626 billion cloud market. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel