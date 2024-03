Forget Costco: This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires

If you owned shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) for any meaningful length of time since early last year, then congratulations! You logged some big gains, either realized or unrealized. Better yet, if you're a multidecade shareholder, this stock has likely become a massive -- and massively rewarding -- piece of your portfolio.There's another familiar name out there, however, that's quietly turned even more of its investors into millionaires. It's just done so for a slightly different but important reason. That company? Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).The thing is, the reason P&G was so rewarding to shareholders in the past is still in place. The same can't necessarily be said of Costco.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel