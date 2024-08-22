|
22.08.2024 11:45:00
Forget CrowdStrike: Buy This Top Cybersecurity Stock Instead
If your brand is associated with what some are calling the "largest IT outage in history," it's hard to underestimate the damage it might bring to your business in both the short and long terms. That's the situation CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) finds itself in right now after a massive outage that took place last month.While the company has addressed the issue with the problematic update and is trying to alleviate customer concerns, the stock has been stumbling in recent weeks. It's debatable how well it may recover from these current headwinds or how long it will take to rebuild trust with its customers. At the very least, it could be a turbulent time for shareholders in the short run.Investors may be tempted to take a chance on CrowdStrike and buy the cybersecurity stock on the dip. But rather than taking that risk, consider a potentially better alternative -- buying shares of rival Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CrowdStrikemehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.24
|CrowdStrike hits out at rivals’ ‘shady’ attacks after global IT outage (Financial Times)
|
19.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: CrowdStrike zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)