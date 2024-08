Forget CrowdStrike: Buy This Top Cybersecurity Stock Instead

If your brand is associated with what some are calling the "largest IT outage in history," it's hard to underestimate the damage it might bring to your business in both the short and long terms. That's the situation CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) finds itself in right now after a massive outage that took place last month.While the company has addressed the issue with the problematic update and is trying to alleviate customer concerns, the stock has been stumbling in recent weeks. It's debatable how well it may recover from these current headwinds or how long it will take to rebuild trust with its customers. At the very least, it could be a turbulent time for shareholders in the short run.Investors may be tempted to take a chance on CrowdStrike and buy the cybersecurity stock on the dip. But rather than taking that risk, consider a potentially better alternative -- buying shares of rival Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) instead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool