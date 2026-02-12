D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
12.02.2026 16:00:00
Forget D-Wave Quantum: This "Magnificent Seven" Icon Is the Cloud Play Worth Your Money
Aside from Google (through its parent company Alphabet), I'm willing to bet that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the "Magnificent Seven" company you interact with most. It's the storefront for, well, everything. If you can think of it, you can probably buy it on Amazon and have it at on your doorstep by tomorrow.Jeff Bezos' brainchild has come very far from the online bookstore it was founded as originally. Today, Amazon is far more than a storefront. It's a leader in cloud services, and through that cloud it's a leader in quantum computing infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and more.Yet, despite everything Amazon has going for it, its latest earnings were something of a mixed bag and caused its share price to tumble. So, should you buy the dip? Read on and I'll tell you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!