Forget Day Trading: This Growth ETF Is a Better Way to Grow Wealth Over Time

You've probably seen this before: An under-the-radar company reports good news, and all of a sudden its shares soar by double digits in one trading session. Day traders who happen to get in on the stock cheer as they sell and lock in gains. And so you may be tempted to give day trading a try, with the goal of building a fortune.But things don't always work out that way in the world of day trading, the high-risk business of buying and selling a stock within a period of hours. Sure, you could score some victories, but you're likely to face losses too -- and they could be devastating. Day trading isn't the surest way to riches for most investors.I have some good news for you, though: There's another path to wealth, and it's much more secure. Long-term investing offers you many opportunities to grow wealth over time , and one of these strategies involves buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In fact, one ETF in particular could offer you all of the elements you need to significantly boost your portfolio over the long run. So, forget day trading and give the following asset a try.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel