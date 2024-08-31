|
Forget Devon Energy, These Unstoppable High-Yield Stocks Are Better Buys
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) just agreed to buy the Williston Basin business of Grayson Mill Energy, further expanding its onshore U.S. footprint. Just days after that news, Devon reported that it was already achieving record production levels. If you are looking for a pure-play energy producer, Devon should probably be on your list of candidates. But if you are also looking for dividends, well, you might want to consider these two other energy stocks instead. Here's why.Devon Energy's dividend yield is listed at around 4.4% by online quote services. That is a pretty attractive number, given that the S&P 500 index is only yielding 1.2% and the average energy stock, using Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE) as an industry proxy, has a yield of 3.1%. The problem is that the 4.4% yield listed is something of a mirage.The problem isn't the data feed, it's Devon's dividend. The top and bottom lines for this pure-play energy producer are inherently driven by volatile oil and natural gas prices. That means revenue and earnings can swing wildly at times. Devon has decided that the best way to reward investors during the good times, while protecting its business during the bad, is to have a variable dividend policy. That way the dividend rises along with energy prices, but falls with them, too. The end result is that you can't really trust the dividend yield figure because, by design, it will change. That won't be agreeable to most dividend investors and particularly to those trying to live off of the income their portfolio generates in retirement.
