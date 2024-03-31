|
31.03.2024 16:00:00
Forget Disney: Buy and Hold This Magnificent Streaming Stock Instead
There's really no debate about it: Walt Disney is one of the most dominant media and entertainment businesses on the face of the planet. It has a history spanning nearly 100 years, one full of fantastic storytelling and memorable experiences.The House of Mouse has a track record of winning over fans through video entertainment. And keeping this background in mind, it's encouraging that the company launched its own flagship Disney+ streaming service in November 2019. As of Dec. 30, 2023, it counted 111.3 million subscribers, easily making it one of the most popular choices on the market.But if you're looking for a magnificent streaming stock to add to your portfolio, forget about Disney. Buy and hold this industry leader instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Disney settles lawsuit in Florida theme-park dispute (Financial Times)
|
26.03.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)