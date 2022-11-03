|
03.11.2022 12:00:00
Forget Dogecoin, This Crypto Could Be the Even Bigger Winner From Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
In perhaps one of the least surprising rallies of all time, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged more than 100% during the past week based on news that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, an outspoken Dogecoin proponent, finally completed his takeover of Twitter on Friday, taking the social media platform private after a drawn-out legal process.Dogecoin is rallying as its enthusiasts surmise that Musk could make the original meme coin an integral part of the platform, such as enabling its use for payments. This could very well happen, but there's a much larger cryptocurrency that could play a more central role in Twitter's future. Here's why BNB (CRYPTO: BNB), which is up about 20% over the past week, could be the real long-term winner here. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!