18.03.2024 07:00:00
Forget Eli Lilly. Buy This Magnificent Biotech Stock Instead
As great of an investment as Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is during the age of Zepbound, its newest and hottest weight-loss drug, there are many other magnificent opportunities out there right now, and it'd be a disservice to your portfolio to ignore them entirely.Take Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA), for example. Its shares are up by 110% over the last 12 months, and if you can adopt a long-term mindset, the party could be just getting started. Here's why it's worth thinking about buying.Iovance's golden goose will soon be its freshly launched cell therapy, Amtagvi, for advanced or unresectable melanoma. It's the only medicine with approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for advanced melanoma, so its chances of finding a home in the market are very favorable.
