Forget Eli Lilly, Buy This Magnificent Biotech Stock Instead

Nearly everything is going right these days for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). Sales and profits have been soaring. So has the share price, jumping more than 50% year to date after a 59% gain in 2023. Lilly now ranks as the biggest healthcare company in the world. The drugmaker has more room to grow, with its obesity drug Zepbound and a U.S. approval for Alzheimer's disease drug donanemab likely on the way.But is Eli Lilly the best biopharma stock to buy right now? Nope. I think investors should buy another magnificent biotech stock instead.Which stock do I have in mind? Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). However, we're not talking about a David-versus-Goliath kind of matchup between Vertex and Lilly.