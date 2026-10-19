Forget Eli Lilly and Novo: This Biotech Could Be a Surprising Winner in the Weight Loss Market

The weight-loss market is growing rapidly, and while long-term projections differ on how large it will become, they generally agree that it will maintain its upward trajectory at least over the medium term. Investors can capitalize on this industry's growth by buying shares of those companies likely to emerge as top players. Right now, it looks likely that Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Novo (NYSE:NVO), the current market leaders, could maintain their lead over the next five years or so. However, other drugmakers are making progress in this field and are worth considering for investors. One of them is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

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Regeneron has at least two promising weight loss medicines in its pipeline. One of them is called olatorepatide. Regeneron licensed this medicine from a China-based company. Olatorepatide mimics the actions of the GLP-1 and GIP hormones, placing it in the same broad category as Eli Lilly's market-leading drug, Zepbound.

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