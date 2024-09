Forget Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk: This Could Be the Best Weight Loss Stock to Buy Right Now

If you want to invest in the fast-growing weight loss industry, going with stocks such as Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk can seem like a great idea. They have leading weight loss products and possess some promising long-term growth opportunities. But they are already among the most valuable healthcare stocks in the world (their valuations are in excess of $500 billion). At some fairly high valuations, the potential upside from these stocks may not be as high as it may be for other, more modestly valued investments.One stock that may end up generating stronger returns for investors is pharmaceutical company Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). At a market capitalization of less than $200 billion, it's by no means a small stock to invest in, but it could still have room to double or triple in value given that it may become a big player in the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) weight loss market.Among the most popular GLP-1 injectables on the market for weight loss today are Eli Lilly 's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. Both drugs can help patients lose around 15% to 20% of their body weight, or even more in some cases. But they are weekly injections, and patients who stop taking the drugs also risk gaining back some or all of the weight they lost from using them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool