Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.12.2025 19:32:00
Forget Generative AI: Agentic AI Is the Next Big Trend to Buy
In late 2022, OpenAI launched ChatGPT, kicking off an investment frenzy for all things related to artificial intelligence (AI). Users were mesmerized by the realism of the responses. There are many other applications now as well, such as image generators, that equally impress users.These are known as generative AI applications. They create things by looking for patterns in large sets of data. Whenever people talk about AI now, they're usually referring to generative AI.However, the narrative surrounding AI is shifting from generative AI to agentic AI. And this could be significant from an investment perspective.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
