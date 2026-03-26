Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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26.03.2026 23:05:00
Forget GPUs: Custom AI Chips Are the Next Trillion-Dollar Opportunity. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy Now.
At present, Nvidia's graphics processing unit (GPU) is the primary bit of hardware used by the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. But there are signs that won't be the case for too much longer.Google's parent company, Alphabet, has introduced its own competitor to the GPU with its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), which is better suited to Google Gemini, the company's premier AI program.Anthropic, the AI company responsible for Claude, has begun eagerly adopting the TPU. It's hoping to bring 1 gigawatt of computing power online with it this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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