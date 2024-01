Forget IBM, This Legacy Tech Giant Is a Better AI Stock to Buy

After years of drifting in the hinterlands, IBM finally seems to be coming back to life.Big Blue delighted investors with its fourth-quarter earnings report, and the stock finished Thursday's session up 9.5%. IBM stock also closed at its highest level in more than 10 years on the news.Shares of the tech giant are now up roughly 40% in the last three months as investors seem to believe it will be a beneficiary of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom that began with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022. IBM's fourth-quarter numbers weren't particularly impressive, but managed to overcome modest guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel