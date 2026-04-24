Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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24.04.2026 10:06:00
Forget Innovation! Tim Cook's Greatest Contribution to Apple Is This $841 Billion Acquisition.
Less than four months ago, on Dec. 31, Berkshire Hathaway's longtime boss, Warren Buffett, hung up his work coat for the final time as CEO and retired. Now, Wall Street is preparing to lose another titan to retirement: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook.On April 20, Apple announced that Cook will retire as CEO on Sept. 1, 2026, and transition to executive chairman of Apple's board. Succeeding Cook is John Ternus, an Apple employee for a quarter-century who currently serves as the senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Ternus has a keen understanding of the company's physical devices (iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch), which remain its key revenue driver.Apple CEO Tim Cook delivering remarks from the White House. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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