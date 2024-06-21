Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 15:45:00

Forget Intel: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has become a stock to watch in recent months. The company's hyperfocus on artificial intelligence (AI) and chip manufacturing has potentially spelled out a bright future for it.However, with its negative $12 billion in free cash flow -- along with quarterly revenue and operating income that have plunged 35% and 112%, respectively, since 2021 -- it could take many years for Intel to regain a leading position in tech. While Intel remains an excellent buy for those with the time, investors with fewer years until retirement might want to consider alternative companies with more cash in the bank to invest in their future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

