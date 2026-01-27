Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
27.01.2026 22:45:00
Forget Intel: The Smartest Investors Are Gaining an Edge With This Mobile‑First Chip Leader
Just when it finally started looking like Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was back on track, WHAM! Although its recently reported fourth-quarter numbers were better than expected, shares of the iconic chipmaker crashed to the tune of 16% in response to what can only be described as miserable guidance. The company's only looking for a breakeven on roughly $12.2 billion (at the midpoint) worth of revenue for the quarter currently underway -- down from year-ago comparisons, as well as below analysts' expectations for earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of just under $12.6 billion.It's not an indictment of the entire semiconductor business, though. It's just more evidence that Intel's leadership of the chip market continues to slip, specifically because the industry is becoming more competitive. One of those competitors, in fact, is a fantastic investment opportunity specifically because it's legitimately threatening Intel's dominance.That company? Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|14 790,00
|11,54%
|Intel Corp.
|40,43
|-0,91%