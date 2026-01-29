Intel Aktie

29.01.2026 05:30:00

Forget Intel: This AI Infrastructure Stock is a Better Bet for 2026

After years of lagging the market, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has suddenly found new life.The stock has more than doubled over the last six months, even after its sharp pullback following disappointing guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report.Intel has rebounded with the help of the U.S. government, which took a 9.9% stake in the stock last August, which was followed by Nvidia investing $5 billion in the chip-maker in September.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
