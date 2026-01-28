Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.01.2026 19:00:00

Forget Intel: This Dividend‑Rich Chip Powerhouse Is a Safer Way to Profit From AI and Cloud Infrastructure

Ever since the Trump administration took a 10% stake in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in August 2025, shares of the chipmaker have skyrocketed by more than 70% -- from $24 per share to about $43 at this writing. This year alone, Intel stock has climbed 15% year to date. It's not just the investment by the U.S. government that has fueled Intel, as it also got a $5 billion investment from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to partner on making chips for data centers and PCs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten