Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
28.01.2026 19:00:00
Forget Intel: This Dividend‑Rich Chip Powerhouse Is a Safer Way to Profit From AI and Cloud Infrastructure
Ever since the Trump administration took a 10% stake in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in August 2025, shares of the chipmaker have skyrocketed by more than 70% -- from $24 per share to about $43 at this writing. This year alone, Intel stock has climbed 15% year to date. It's not just the investment by the U.S. government that has fueled Intel, as it also got a $5 billion investment from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to partner on making chips for data centers and PCs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
