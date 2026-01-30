LUWAG Leben und Wohnen Aktie
WKN DE: 548965 / ISIN: DE0005489652
30.01.2026 02:30:00
Forget Intel: This Fast‑Moving CPU and GPU Innovator Is the Higher‑Upside Bet for Long‑Term Chip Investors
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been one of the hottest stocks in the semiconductor space in the past six months. The share price is up an incredible 137% during this period, due to the company's turnaround efforts and investments by Nvidia, SoftBank, and the U.S. government, which have bolstered the company's balance sheet.However, Intel still has a lot of work to do before it can capitalize on the impressive growth opportunity in semiconductors. It wasn't surprising, then, to see Intel's stock crashing after releasing its latest quarterly report.Let's see why that was the case and take a closer look at another semiconductor stock that's in a better position to make the most of the artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled growth in the semiconductor market.
