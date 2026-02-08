Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
08.02.2026 01:38:00
Forget Intel: This GPU Powerhouse Could Turn the AI Compute Boom Into Market‑Beating Returns
One tech company that investors have bet on to turn it around is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Intel was a key computing innovator during the early 2000s, but it has slowly lost its edge. Its foundry business, which other chip design companies can contract with to produce their chips, is struggling to find large clients. However, late in 2025, Intel got a lifeline.Investors are excited that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has purchased a $5 billion stake in Intel and will be collaborating with it on a host of products -- a plan that will also involve Nvidia embedding Intel's central processing units (CPUs) into some of its computing units. Intel's stock has been on fire as a result, and is now up by more than 100% since the day before that deal was announced in September. While I'm cheering for the prospect of an Intel turnaround, I think investors would still be better off scooping up shares of Nvidia.
