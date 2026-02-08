Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.02.2026 01:38:00

Forget Intel: This GPU Powerhouse Could Turn the AI Compute Boom Into Market‑Beating Returns

One tech company that investors have bet on to turn it around is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Intel was a key computing innovator during the early 2000s, but it has slowly lost its edge. Its foundry business, which other chip design companies can contract with to produce their chips, is struggling to find large clients. However, late in 2025, Intel got a lifeline.Investors are excited that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has purchased a $5 billion stake in Intel and will be collaborating with it on a host of products -- a plan that will also involve Nvidia embedding Intel's central processing units (CPUs) into some of its computing units. Intel's stock has been on fire as a result, and is now up by more than 100% since the day before that deal was announced in September. While I'm cheering for the prospect of an Intel turnaround, I think investors would still be better off scooping up shares of Nvidia.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten