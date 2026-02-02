Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
02.02.2026 19:31:00
Forget Intel: This Smartphone and Auto Chip Giant Is Quietly Building the Better Long‑Term AI Story
The U.S. government made headlines last year when it invested $8.9 billion into Intel and the announcement caused Intel's shares to grow through the last four months of 2025. But did the government bet on the wrong horse in the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware race?Lots of people piled into Intel when the government announced its investment, but I don't think Intel is the best American semiconductor play, even after an almost $9 billion lifeline from Washington.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
