12.02.2024 11:19:00
Forget IonQ: 3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead
Quantum computing has captured the imagination of investors and tech enthusiasts alike, promising to revolutionize everything from drug discovery to cryptography. The intense spotlight has made a market darling out of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a pure-play quantum computing company. Even after a 45% price drop from its yearly highs last summer, the stock has more than doubled over the last year and trades at a mind-blowing 113 times sales.IonQ may have a stellar long-term future ahead, but it's still a highly speculative investment. It runs a deeply unprofitable business model with more question marks than exclamation points, and the company has yet to ship a functioning system. The nascent industry looks risky in this early stage, and IonQ doesn't have a Plan B ready in case its research or system-building efforts go wrong. Therefore, I'd rather look at more stable alternatives in the field of quantum computing.On that note, here are three companies dabbling in quantum computing as a side gig to far more robust core businesses. This way, you can gain exposure to this cutting-edge technology while also enjoying the benefits of a diversified and proven business platform.
