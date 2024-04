Forget JP Morgan: Buy This Dividend Growth Stock Instead

Over the long term, the best place for investors to park their money is stocks. With thousands of options to choose from -- not forgetting all the investment funds and ETFs at your disposal -- it can be difficult to figure out what stocks are best for your portfolio. One tried-and-true investing strategy is to find stocks with strong dividend growth. This means buying companies that pay you a bigger dividend every year.A popular dividend grower is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). The largest U.S. bank has raised its dividend 166% during the past 10 years as it continues to be a stalwart of the global financial world. I would expect the company to provide steady returns for investors for decades to come. But I don't think it is the best dividend bank stock for investors today.Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has a higher yield and faster dividend growth, so income investors should pass on JPMorgan and buy this stock instead. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel