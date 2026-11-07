Forget Lilly and Novo: Pfizer Is Planning a Wave of Phase 3 Obesity Trials

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is much loved on Wall Street because of its highly successful GLP-1 weight-loss business. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is much less appreciated because it lost the GLP-1 lead to Eli Lilly. But they aren't the only companies competing in this still-developing drug category. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which is deeply out of favor among investors, could be a surprise contender as it advances its GLP-1 drugs through the approval process. Here's what you need to know.

Eli Lilly's stock is up more than 420% over the past five years, as of this writing. While it was second to market with a GLP-1 weight-loss drug, it quickly overtook Novo Nordisk's lead. Being passed by Eli Lilly hasn't gone over well with investors, which is why Novo Nordisk's stock is down 27% over the past five years. However, Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 pill has been performing well, so there's still hope for the business.

Continue reading