Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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07.11.2026 22:15:00
Forget Lilly and Novo: Pfizer Is Planning a Wave of Phase 3 Obesity Trials
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is much loved on Wall Street because of its highly successful GLP-1 weight-loss business. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is much less appreciated because it lost the GLP-1 lead to Eli Lilly. But they aren't the only companies competing in this still-developing drug category. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which is deeply out of favor among investors, could be a surprise contender as it advances its GLP-1 drugs through the approval process. Here's what you need to know.
Eli Lilly's stock is up more than 420% over the past five years, as of this writing. While it was second to market with a GLP-1 weight-loss drug, it quickly overtook Novo Nordisk's lead. Being passed by Eli Lilly hasn't gone over well with investors, which is why Novo Nordisk's stock is down 27% over the past five years. However, Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 pill has been performing well, so there's still hope for the business.
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Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|12 330,00
|-4,20%
|Pfizer Inc.
|26,31
|-1,24%
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