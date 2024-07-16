|
17.07.2024 00:08:07
Forget Medical Properties Trust: This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Much Better Buy
You've probably thought about whether that 13%-yielding stock could be a steal of a deal. All that dividend income could be significant. And so what if you lose money on the stock -- the dividend income could help make up for it. Plus, if things turn out well, the stock could even rise in value, giving you some great returns along with all that dividend income.That's undoubtedly a big allure when it comes to Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The stock pays an extremely high yield of around 13%, and it can easily generate $1,000 or more in dividend income for your portfolio. That is, if it can continue paying its dividend. There's no certainty that it can. While the stock looks cheap and may seem like it possesses a lot of upside, it also faces significant risk. It's selling assets to boost liquidity, and one of its key tenants recently filed for bankruptcy protection. Forget gains along with dividend income -- you could end up with losses and a dividend suspension instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medical Properties Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Medical Properties Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medical Properties Trust Inc
|4,37
|-0,09%