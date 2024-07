Forget Medical Properties Trust: This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Much Better Buy

You've probably thought about whether that 13%-yielding stock could be a steal of a deal. All that dividend income could be significant. And so what if you lose money on the stock -- the dividend income could help make up for it. Plus, if things turn out well, the stock could even rise in value, giving you some great returns along with all that dividend income.That's undoubtedly a big allure when it comes to Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The stock pays an extremely high yield of around 13%, and it can easily generate $1,000 or more in dividend income for your portfolio. That is, if it can continue paying its dividend. There's no certainty that it can. While the stock looks cheap and may seem like it possesses a lot of upside, it also faces significant risk. It's selling assets to boost liquidity, and one of its key tenants recently filed for bankruptcy protection. Forget gains along with dividend income -- you could end up with losses and a dividend suspension instead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool