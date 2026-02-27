Resilient Healthcare Aktie

Resilient Healthcare für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41EVR / ISIN: US76090K1060

27.02.2026 13:38:00

Forget Medical Properties Trust: This Resilient Healthcare Real Estate Giant Is Built to Survive the Next Downturn

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPT) is one of the more popular healthcare REITs. Its high dividend yield has a lot to do with that. At 5.9%, it's well above the REIT sector average (over 4%) and the S&P 500's level (more than 1%). The driving factor behind that big dividend yield is the REIT's weaker financial profile, which has weighed on its valuation. That could put its survival at risk if there's a major market downturn. It's why investors seeking resiliency should forget Medical Properties Trust and consider investing in top healthcare REIT Welltower (NYSE: WELL) instead.Images source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
