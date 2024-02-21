|
21.02.2024 12:15:00
Forget Microsoft: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead
Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) skyrocketed since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022. The industry is developing rapidly and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37% until at least 2030. That trajectory would see the market hit close to $2 trillion before the end of the decade.As a result, excitement over AI triggered countless tech stocks to soar over the last year. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the biggest winners, with its shares up 56% in the last 12 months. The company is one of OpenAI's largest investors, a position that affords Microsoft with exclusive access to some of the start-up's most advanced AI models.The Windows company is an exciting way to invest in AI. However, companies at slightly earlier stages in their AI ventures could have more room to run over the long term. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are two attractive options. One is carving out a lucrative role in the AI chip market, while the other is leading in the software side of the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Intel to manufacture chips for Microsoft as AI drives demand (Financial Times)
|
21.02.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
21.02.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|368,60
|-0,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.