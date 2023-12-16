|
Forget Microsoft: Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Poised for a Bull Run Instead
Forget Microsoft: Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Poised for a Bull Run Instead

When it comes to talking about artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft often dominates the conversation, and rightly so. Early on, the company partnered up with OpenAI, a start-up that's capturing the imaginations of investors worldwide.But let's put Microsoft aside for a moment. Many stocks can benefit from the AI trend, but some are less obvious than others. For one such under-the-radar AI pick, investors should consider buying shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG).Booking stock is at an all-time high as of this writing, but if management's AI plan works out, then the stock could continue notching new highs in the future.
